The Cuban ambassador visits the headquarters of FACUA and FACUA Foundation
Marcelino Medina met with the association's president, Olga Ruiz, and its founder and president of the FACUA Foundation, Paco Sánchez Legrán.
FACUA.org
Spain-09/07/2024
FACUA-Consumidores en Acción and the FACUA Foundation received a visit from the Cuban ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina, on Monday 15 April.
The meeting was attended by Olga Ruiz, president of FACUA and vice-president of the FACUA Foundation, Miguel Ángel S
