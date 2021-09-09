6 out of 10 water providers violate the law that requires free phone lines

FACUA has submitted a large number of complaints to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and different autonomous consumer protection authorities.

FACUA.org
España-09/09/2021

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed a large number of complaints to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and different regional consumer protection authorities after verifying that 6 out of 10 water suppliers violate the law that requires free phone lines.

This is evidenced by an analysis car

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos