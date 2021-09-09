6 out of 10 water providers violate the law that requires free phone lines
FACUA has submitted a large number of complaints to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and different autonomous consumer protection authorities.
España-09/09/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed a large number of complaints to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and different regional consumer protection authorities after verifying that 6 out of 10 water suppliers violate the law that requires free phone lines.
This is evidenced by an analysis car