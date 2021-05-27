Asking users to shift electricity use to the pre-dawn hours is demeaning, denounces FACUA
Both power term and electricity usage will be almost 2,000% more expensive in the peak period than in the off-peak period.
FACUA.org
España-27/05/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the new electricity pricing model to be imposed by the Government from 1 June and calls on the Ministry for Ecological Transition to reverse this new pricing system.
Requesting that electricity usage be shifted to the pre-dawn hours is demeaning to the mos