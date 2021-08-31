August ends with the most expensive electricity bill in history: 93.10 euros for the average end-user
FACUA criticizes Vice President Ribera for evading her responsibility. She disregards her ability to intervene on tariffs to protect vulnerable consumers, according to the 2019 European Directive.
August ends with the most expensive electricity bill in history: 93.10 euros for the average end-user, according to the analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action on the evolution of the semi-regulated electricity tariff (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish). The bill is 46.0% above the 63.77 e