Electricity: FACUA asks the Government to protect vulnerable consumers with 50%, 70% and 100% discounts
The association proposes a major reform on social tariffs and warns that the historical highs in electricity prices make doing so by the coalition Government more urgent than ever.
España-13/09/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has called on the Government to establish three categories of vulnerable consumers. This is in order to apply 50%, 70% or 100% discounts on the electricity bill depending on their economic situation.
