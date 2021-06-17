FACUA calls for a social tariff that would mean at least a 50% discount on electricity, gas and water bills
The association demands that families whose income does not exceed 2 minimum wages, which would be increased to 3 depending on the number of children, disabled, care-dependent or over 65 years old, should be able to access it.
FACUA-Consumers in Action is calling on the Government to urgently reform the so-called social tariff so that it provides a discount of at least 50% on electricity, gas – both natural gas and propane and butane – and water bills for families who are considered vulnerable consumers. Th