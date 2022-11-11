FACUA calls on Government to comply with its commitment to publish the penalties imposed on gambling companies
The last fines publicized by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs were imposed in November 2021, one year ago.
FACUA.org
España-11/11/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action claims the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to comply with its commitments to make public the sanctions imposed on companies in the gaming sector.
The association points out that the department headed by Alberto Garzón has not updated the infor