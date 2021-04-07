FACUA compares more than 100 mobile phone tariffs which offer unlimited calls: differences of up to 176%
The association has analysed the deals of 24 companies. The cheapest deals range from 6.90 euros per month with 5 Gb to 25 euros with limitless data.
FACUA.org
España-07/04/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a comparative analysis of the 102 mobile tariffs with nationwide unlimited calls offered by 24 companies. The cheapest rates range from 6.90 euros per month with 5 Gb to 25 euros with limitless data. The differences in tariffs in deals with similar charac