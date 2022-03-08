FACUA joins the feminist struggle and urges to work for an end to discrimination against women
The association considers it essential to denounce behaviors that imply gender inequality and reaffirms its commitment to remain vigilant against them.
FACUA.org
España-08/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the feminist struggle and once again demands a commitment from the business sector, public authorities and society as a whole to eliminate discrimination against women in the workplace, economically and socially.
Throughout this 8th March, FA