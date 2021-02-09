Fall in the number of beneficiaries
FACUA urges the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition to reform the electricity's 'social tariff' following the end of the automatic extensions
The association demands a broadening of the eligibility requirements so that many more families can be covered and the launch of awareness-raising campaigns for both the 'social tariff' and the semi-regulated PVPC.
España-09/02/2021
FACUA-Consumidores en Acción urges the Ministry of Ecological Transition to carry out an in-depth reform of the electricity so called social tariff following the end on 15 September of the automatic extension approved during the state of emergency, which has led to a drop in the num