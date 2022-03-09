FACUA warns that limiting the number of sunflower oil units on sale is illegal

The association is preparing a battery of complaints against establishments that engage in this practice and expects the autonomous communities to immediately proceed to open sanctioning proceedings.

FACUA.org
España-09/03/2022

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns of the illegality of the practice of limiting the number of units of sunflower oil that can be purchased, which is being carried out by a growing number of supermarket and hypermarket chains. The association is preparing a battery of complaints against the offendin

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos