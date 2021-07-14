Iberdrola has the most expensive electricity offer with hourly discrimination in FACUA's latest analysis
The association has compared 14 free market tariffs. The highest one shoots up the average user's bill to 98.05 euros, 20.6% more than what they paid in June with the semi-regulated tariff PVPC.
España-14/07/2021
Iberdrola is the electricity retailer with the most expensive offer with time discriminating tariffs in three time slots of all those analysed by FACUA-Consumers in Action in mid-July. For the average user, the bill with this company’s tariff would reach 98.05 euros (including 10% VAT and t