Price hikes worsen household diets: 8 out of 10 families buy lower-quality foods
More than half of the families eat less fish. 20% buy more ultra-processed food and 33% increase their consumption of canned food instead of fresh food. Higher spending means that 9 out of 10 consumers cut back in other sectors.
FACUA.org
España-28/12/2022
Food price increases have worsened the diet of Spaniards. Thus, 8 out of 10 families are being forced to buy lower-quality products and more than half have reduced fish consumption. These are two of the data provided by a survey conducted by FACUA-Consumers in Action to nearly 5,000 people during