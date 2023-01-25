The Luxembourg parent company of the OCU is engaged in "real estate activities" and has 5 million in a Sicav
Euroconsumers' average expenditure per employee is almost double the IBEX average. It hides the remuneration of its board members. One of them is the president of the OCU, Miguel Ángel Feito.
FACUA.org
España-25/01/2023
Euroconsumers, the Luxembourg-based organisation of which the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) is a member, is dedicated not only to “defending the interests of consumers“, bu