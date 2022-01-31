The most expensive January in history: the average user's electricity bill rises to 133 euros
FACUA criticizes the Government for still not intervening in the PVPC tariff despite the fact that the European directive of the sector allows it. The bill is 65.3% higher than in the first month of last year.
The average user’s electricity bill has reached 133.06 euros in what has been the most expensive January in history. This is shown by the analysis carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC). The association criticizes the fact that the gove