Usury: Wizink ordered to cancel 7,000 euros of interest on a revolving credit card of a FACUA affiliate
The Valladolid Court of Appeal upheld the ruling that considered the 27.4% APR interest rate to be "notably higher" than the average for credit and revolving cards in the month of the contract to be usurious.
FACUA.org
Castilla y León-06/04/2021
Following action by FACUA Castilla y León, the Provincial Court of Valladolid has ordered Wizink to cancel a user’s revolving card contract on the grounds that the interest rate of 27.4% APR was considered usurious, which has also been annulled. In less than 3 years, the amount claim