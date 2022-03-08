What was the Worst (and most sexist) Ad of the Year in 2021? You can now vote #ElAnuncioMásMachista
Solar panels by Services Energía, a "Summer parade against child poverty" by a business association in Cantabria, the "Compadres" party of the Gijón cider house El Carruaje and a spot by U-Power.
Four sexist advertising campaigns are competing for the dubious honor of being chosen as The Worst Advertisement of 2021 in the thirteenth edition of these awards, which are chosen by members and supporters of FACUA-Consumers in Action through the website