Users have the right to pay bills in as many months as electricity bills have been delayed
FACUA warns that billing problems are causing consumers to accumulate significant debts and not know if the correct rates are applied to them.
FACUA.org
Spain-25/11/2021
Faced with the electricity billing case in recent months, FACUA-Consumers in Action recalls that users have the right to pay electricity bills that are overdue in as many months as the companies have delayed issuing them.
Different users have informed the association that in recent days th