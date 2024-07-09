Olga Ruiz, re-elected president of FACUA at its 5th Congress
The 50 delegates who met in Seville unanimously approved the candidacy presided over by Ruiz. Rubén Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Serrano also revalidated their posts as secretary general and vice-president.
FACUA.org
Spain-09/07/2024
Olga Ruiz Legido (Seville, 1968) has been re-elected president of FACUA-Consumers in Action for the next four years.
This was unanimously decided by the 50 delegates of the organisation at its 5th Congress in Seville. Ruiz thus revalidates the position she assumed at t
Contenido exclusivo para socios