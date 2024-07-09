FACUA launches a platform for those affected by illegal hand luggage charges and other irregularities in the airline industry
Users can join the platform from the website FACUA.org/aerofraudes.
FACUA.org
Spain-09/07/2024
FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched a platform for those affected by the extra charge for travelling with hand luggage and other irregularities in the airline industry, such as the extra charges for printing the boarding card at the airport or sitting next to a dependent person. Users can joi
