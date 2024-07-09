FACUA launches a platform for those affected by illegal hand luggage charges and other irregularities in the airline industry

Users can join the platform from the website FACUA.org/aerofraudes.

FACUA.org
Spain-09/07/2024

FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched a platform for those affected by the extra charge for travelling with hand luggage and other irregularities in the airline industry, such as the extra charges for printing the boarding card at the airport or sitting next to a dependent person. Users can joi

Contenido exclusivo para socios
Hacerme socioIniciar sesión

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos