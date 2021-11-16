FACUA considers the customer service draft bill to be absolutely disappointing
It allows cutting supplies for debts questioned before the administration and delaying responses to claims by a month without setting compensation for exceeding said time. It even eliminates the obligation to have an email.
Spain-16/11/2021
