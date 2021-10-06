FACUA reports Lenovo for not delivering laptops that it sold on its website with a discount of 94 euros
Consumers were able to purchase said product for days for ¬459.82, instead of the original ¬554. The company has unilaterally canceled the orders on the grounds that it was "a mistake."
Spain-06/10/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Lenovo for refusing to deliver laptops that it was selling on its offer website for 459 euros, a reduction of 94 euros compared to the initial price, claiming that this amount was an error. The complaint has been filed with the Minister of Consumer Affairs a