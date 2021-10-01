A year and a half later, 16 airlines say they will refund flights cancelled by Covid
FACUA considers it shameful that the agreement reached with the Commission is presented as an achievement and, yet, in the vast majority of member states companies continue without being fined for breaking the law.
Almost two years after the start of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, the 16 main airlines operating in Europe have committed to comply with the law, that is, to refund canceled flights in seven days even if consumers decided to accept a voucher for its amount because they were offered