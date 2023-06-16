4 out of 10 food items affected by the VAT reduction became more expensive during the first half of the year
Ministry of Agriculture now replies to FACUA that it has not carried out the price monitoring announced by Minister Planas. The association extends its complaints to the CNMC against eight large distribution chains.
FACUA.org
España-16/06/2023
In June, FACUA-Consumers in Action carried out a new survey on the evolution of almost a thousand food products affected by the VAT reduction in eight large retail chains. Four out of ten of the products a