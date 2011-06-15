FACUA has surveyed more than 10.000 consumers
52% of mobile phone users are charged for services they have not requested
Seven out of ten believe that customer service departments usually give out incorrect information.
FACUA.org
España-15/06/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented the conclusions of its 5th National Survey on the quality of the mobile phone companies (see table or view full report) in which more than 10.000 users have participated.
Given the many abuses and frauds that occur in telecommunications, the most denounced sector in FACUA for over a decade, only 2% of users believe that the authorities protect their rights, against 63% who think they don’t protect anything and 35% who think they protect consumer rights to a small ext
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