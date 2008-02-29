A problem in Yahama motorbikes, model XJR 1300, may cause a disfunction in the motor

There is a possibility that the cover of the TPS box (position sensor of the accelerator) is not hooked properly and humidity pass through. Due to this reason, it could produce incorrect signs from the TPS, which may causes an emission of gases higher than permitted and the stop of the motor during the journey. Yamaha Motor Spain is informing the dealers and owners of these vehicles in order to repair them, as the company has informed the Consumption Authorities in Catalonia, where the company has its head office. The vehicle has been included in the Alert Net for Unsafe Products, coordinated by the spanish Consumption Institute (INC) from the Ministry of Health and Consumption. The information spread by the INC does not indicate the manufacture or sale dates of

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