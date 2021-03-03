Surcharges applied since 2018
After FACUA's complaint, Balearic Islands' Government opens sanction proceedings against Ryanair for charging hand luggage fees
The company faces a serious administrative offence for imposing a surcharge on these items, contravening regional and state regulations.
España-03/03/2021
The Directorate General for Consumer Affairs has initiated a sanctioning procedure against the airline Ryanair for charging for hand luggage, following a complaint filed by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The body considers that this charge could constitute a serious administrative infrin