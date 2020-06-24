Airlines, travel agencies and telecoms, sectors with most complaints in FACUA during the lockdown
The association has initiated almost 3,700 complaints on behalf of its affiliates from 14 March to 21 June. They have increased by 46.1% compared to the same period in 2019.
España-24/06/2020
Airlines, travel agencies and telecommunications companies were the sectors that FACUA-Consumers in Action received the most complaints during Spain’s lockdown.
Between 14 March and 21 June, FACUA and its regional organisations opened 3,678 complaint files o