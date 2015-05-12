Differences reach 245%
Almost every local government freeze the bus tariffs in election year
FACUA analyses tariffs of 38 cities from 2011 to 2015.
FACUA.org
España-12/05/2015
Almost every local government in Spain has frozen the bus tariffs in election year. This is one of the conclusions of the analysis made by FACUA-Consumers in Action, in which it is stated that in 2015, only one in 38 cities (Oviedo) has risen tariffs, and that the differences for the transport pass reach 245%.
The association has analysed the decisions made in 38 local governments along the term, from 2011 to 2015 (see charts here in Spanish). FACUA criticises that many decisions were made with the election in mind, as it is clear after many local governments have been raising tariffs for years with the argument that otherwise transport companies were going bankrupt, and now they decide
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