Average end-user's electricity bill rises by 36.2% in July: almost 23 euros more than a year ago
FACUA calls for the Government to change auction rules, to keep VAT at 10% permanently, for measures against fraudulent offers from electricity companies and for a new social tariff model.
España-02/08/2021
The average end-user faces almost a 23 euro rise in their electricity bill. The analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action on the evolution of the PVPC (semi-regulated tariff) in July shows a rise of 36.2% compared to July of last year in the monthly bill of the average end-user, which stands at 85.34