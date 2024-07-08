Consumer Affairs fines four airlines more than 150 million euros for hand luggage charges denounced by FACUA
The association had been fighting against these practices since 2018. These are the first sanctions imposed by the ministry and the highest ever from a consumer authority.
FACUA.org
Spain-08/07/2024
The Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and Agenda 2030 has decided to fine Ryanair, Vueling, EasyJet and Volotea more than 150 million euros for charging an extra fee to users who carry hand luggage in the cabin, a practice denounced by FACUA-Consumers in Action since 2018.
