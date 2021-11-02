Consumer Affairs undertakes a historical demand from FACUA and may sanction massive fraud
The Spanish Cabinet has approved a Royal Decree-law that includes the Ministry assuming powers which the association had been proposing to Garzón since the beginning of the legislature.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has taken on one of the historical demands of FACUA-Consumers in Action and will have the power to sanction cases of massive fraud.
The Spanish Cabinet approved on Tuesday, November 2, a reform of powers, which will be introduced through the