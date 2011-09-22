Differences of up to 143% in the price of MOTs of cars across Spain's regions
MOT prices for diesel vehicles vary from 25.42 euros in Extremadura up to 61.66 euros in the region of Valencia.
FACUA.org
España-22/09/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has undertaken a study (see table) comparing the prices of MOTs in Spain´s seventeen autonomous regions which has revealed that the difference in MOT prices varies by 143% for diesel cars and up to 247% for scooters and motorbikes.
This latest study reveals that the cost of MOTs fluctuates from 25.42 euros in Extremadura region for the cost of any car, to 61.66 euros in Valencia for the cost of diesel cars.
The average increase in price, compared to 2010, is 1.3%.
These prices, which are established by the autonomous regional governments, do not include that national road tax implemented by the national Ministry of the
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