FACUA advises consumers to modify Hotmail, Msn and Live passwords

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises consumers with Hotmail, Msn and Live Microsoft accounts to modify as soon as posible their passwords as a precautionary measure regarding the publication of thousands of them in a website. The association advises consumers to change all the email accounts, blogs and any website where they use the same passwords as the Microsoft email accounts. Using only one password for differents adresses or Internet services is a common practise. FACUA hopes Microsoft shows transparency, because the company must clear up if the information that has been published is the result of a hacking action of their systems or phishing attacks. This is, the email sending or the creation of websites that pretend to belong to certain companies to obtain consumers&

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