FACUA alerts that 9 out of 10 breakfast cereals contain excessive levels of sugar

Nine out of ten breakfast cereals have excessive levels of sugar, which turn them into real candies. This is one of the conclusions of the research made in Spain over 155 cereal brands by FACUA-Consumers in Action within the framework of the campaign Junk Food Generation. 86% (134) of the cereals analized by FACUA contain excessive levels of sugar, figure that increases to 88% of the thirty nine brands specifically addressed to children through fiction characters, games, gifts and promotions related to movies and cartoons… The saturated fats are very high in 16% (25) of the 155 cereals analized. Regarding the amount of salt, the levels are very high in 25% (38) of these products. FACUA reminds that the excessive consumption of sugar is linked to too

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