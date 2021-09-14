FACUA calls for a boycott against Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy
The association calls for consumers to abandon the three big companies and their PVPC subsidiaries in response to tariff abuse and blackmail, by threatening to shut down nuclear power plants.
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for a boycott against Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy in response to their tariff abuses and blackmail (by threatening to close nuclear power plants) after the approval of a package of measures that will cut their inflated profits. The association has enabled this we