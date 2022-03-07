FACUA calls on Brussels to stop kowtowing to electricity companies and allow reasonable price limits
The association calls for a cap of 50 euros per megawatt hour. The average user's electricity bill will exceed 250 euros if Monday's prices are maintained.
FACUA.org
España-07/03/2022
Faced with the growing speculation on electricity tariffs as a result of the rise in gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FACUA-Consumers in Action is calling on the European Commission to stop bowing to the interests of the big energy companies and to allow Member States to set