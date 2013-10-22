FACUA calls on consumers to join the initiative to reduce energy bills #bájatelapotencia

FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on consumers to join the initiative #bájatelapotencia (#reduceyourbills), with the objective of reducing contracted electrical power in order to pay less for energy bills, as well as delivering a message of rejection against the Government’s energy reform plan. The campaign, which can be visited online at bajatelapotencia.org, is sponsored by twenty-one organisations from various spheres of influence, amongst them state consumer associations like FACUA, environmentalists such as Greenpeace, SEO/Birdlife and the WWF, or organisations for the cooperation of aid like Oxfam Intermón; and it is open to support from others. They all share a common outrage and concern facing the package of measures which make

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