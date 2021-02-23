Preliminary draft of the Housing Law
FACUA calls on Minister Ábalos to fulfil his commitment to regulate maximum rental prices
The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda confirmed in October in Congress that the new law would include measures for "the containment of rents in housing rental prices".
FACUA.org
España-23/02/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action is calling on the Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, to fulfil his commitment to regulate maximum rental prices in the Draft Housing Bill that the Government is working on. The association recalls that this is an