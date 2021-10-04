FACUA calls on the Government to impose a 50% discount on the PVPC electricity bill for 6 months

The measure would imply declaring the vast majority of families as vulnerable consumers, excluding those with higher incomes. The European directive for the sector allows this type of intervention to be applied.

FACUA.org
España-04/10/2021

Faced with the brutal escalation in electricity prices, FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the Government impose (for at least six months) a minimum 50% discount on the electricity bill of the vast majority of families on the semi-regulated PVPC rate, excluding only those with the highest inc

