FACUA calls on The Government to reduce taxes on household electricity bills
The European Commission has stated that the Spanish excise tax on electricity usage is "well above the EU minimum" and that Spain can apply a "reduced" VAT.
FACUA.org
Spain-20/05/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on The Government to listen to Brussels and the association and to reduce taxes on household electricity usage -special tax on electricity and VAT-, which currently exceed 27%.
In response to a series of questions from Junts MEP Toni Comín