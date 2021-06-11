FACUA calls on the Government to set up a dispute settlement mechanism for the electricity sector
The association recalls that the regulations require the development of a dispute resolution procedure if the electricity companies are not members of the various consumer arbitration boards.
Spain-11/06/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has approached the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to demand the development of a unified dispute resolution mechanism to which consumers can turn to resolve their complaints in the electricity sector.
In two letters sent to