FACUA calls on the Government to set up a dispute settlement mechanism for the electricity sector

The association recalls that the regulations require the development of a dispute resolution procedure if the electricity companies are not members of the various consumer arbitration boards.

FACUA.org
Spain-11/06/2021

FACUA-Consumers in Action has approached the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to demand the development of a unified dispute resolution mechanism to which consumers can turn to resolve their complaints in the electricity sector.

In two letters sent to

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos