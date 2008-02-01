FACUA creates a new consumers' association in Madrid

FACUA-Consumers in Action has created a new consumers’ associations in Madrid. Yesterday the new association held its Constituent Assembly. FACUA Madrid is an association that works at a regional level with its own legal personality promoted by FACUA and the members who were in front of its territorial office in Madrid. The members of the Governing Board of the Association of Consumers in Action in Madrid-FACUA have presented today the application to be registered in the Register of Associations of Madrid. FACUA Madrid has an office to attend to the consumers’ queries located in Carranza Street, 7, 1ª 3, where FACUA has its local office in Madrid since October, 2006. Close to the entrance of the underground of Bilbao (lines 1 and 4) and San Bernardo (lines 2

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