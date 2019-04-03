FACUA denounces the homophobic pseudotherapies of the Bishopric of Alcalá de Henares to the Public Prosecutor's Office

FACUA-Consumers In Action have reported the homophobic psuedotherapies pertaining to the Bishopric of Alcalá de Henares to the Public Prosecutor of the Community of Madrid, considering that they could be committing hate crime and unauthorized practice of a profession. The association has asked the Public Prosecutor to investigate the pseudoscientific activity carried out by the Diocese of Alcalá de Henares -revealed by eldiario.es just this week- and «how many real and juridical persons may have participated in some form in the development of these ‘curative/corrective training for homosexuality’«. Given that in these courses or pseudotherapies homosexuality is being treated «as a problem that must be overcome by the individu

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