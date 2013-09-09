A litre bottle of extra virgin costs between 2.99 and 4.58 euros
FACUA discovers differences of up to 64% in the prices of olive oil
Mild olive oil has seen an average price rise of 40% in the last two years, the litre plastic bottle costs 92 cents more.
FACUA.org
España-09/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has detected differences of up to 64.2% (1.70 euros per litre) in the prices of extra virgin olive oil. It’s one of the results from a comparative study (see tables) that the organisation has carried out on the prices of fifty-four brands of olive oil in six supermarket and hypermarket chains.
The study, carried out in Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona, compares the prices of 165 products of olive oil varieties – extra virgin olive oil, virgin olive oil, mild olive oil and intense olive oil – in both plastic and can containers of sizes 1 or 5 litres. The visit to the stores took place on the 29th of August 2013.
Average prices per litre<
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