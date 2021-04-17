FACUA marks 40 years of fighting against corporate and government abuses
Ministers Belarra, Díaz, Ábalos, Garzón, Iceta and Montero and former Vice-President Iglesias congratulate the Association and highlight its important role in defending consumers. The Association is holding its annual General Assembly meeting this Saturday.
España-17/04/2021
In 2021, FACUA marks 40 years of fighting against abuses by companies and governments. Founded in 1981, today it is one of the leading consumer associations in the European Union and has nearly 250,000 members throughout Spain.
In the context of the celebration of its 14th General Assembly