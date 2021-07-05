FACUA prompts the Government to transpose the EU directive banning single-use plastics
The Association warns that in the absence of national legislation it is not possible to sanction companies that violate the ban on the sale of these products.
FACUA.org
España-05/07/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action prompts the Government to transpose the European directive banning single-use plastics in the European Union (EU) at once. The deadline for transposing the ban into national legislation was 3 July, with the exception of certain cases provided for in article 17.
Di