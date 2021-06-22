FACUA rejects that electricity companies be exempted from the generation tax and that VAT only be lowered for 6 months
The association calls on the Government to keep VAT for domestic consumers at 10% on a permanent basis and to use surplus generation tax to reduce costs.
FACUA.org
Spain-22/06/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the Government’s decision to exempt electricity companies from the generation tax and to only lower VAT for six months.
The association calls on the coalition Government (PSOE-Unidas Podemos) to, instead of eliminating the generation tax for a period