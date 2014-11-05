56% of its income comes from associate fees
FACUA releases its Annual Report 2013
It finished last year with 119,559 associates and 46,514 enquiries and complaints processed.
FACUA.org
España-05/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action finished last year with 119,559 associates in all the national territory and a total of 46,514 enquiries and complaints processed. These are two of the facts compiled on its Annual Report.
FACUA’s Annual Report 2013 can be downloaded in Spanish on the link FACUA.org/memoria. It includes, among other facts, the Association’s accounting, information that is released for all the associates every year and that is delivered to consumer protection authorities and that, from now on, will be available on its website.
Among other contents, the document files the balance of the campaigns that were developed by FACUA during 2013, its market researches, international cooperation activities, r
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