58% of its income comes from full associate fees
FACUA releases its Annual Report 2014
It finished last year with 133,292 associates and 44,788 enquiries and complaints processed.
FACUA.org
España-28/04/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action finished last year with 133,292 associates in all the national territory and a total of 44,788 enquiries and complaints processed. These are two of the facts compiled on its Annual Report.
FACUA’s Annual Report 2014 can be downloaded in Spanish from the link FACUA.org/memoria. It includes, among other facts, the Association’s accounting, information that is released for all the associates every year and that is delivered to consumer protection authorities and that, since last year, is available on its website.
Among other contents, the document files the balance of the campaigns that were developed by FACUA during 2014, its market researches, international cooperation activities, regular pu
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